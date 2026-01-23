Bill O'Reilly Slows for Treatment

Bill O'Reilly is stepping away from his media platforms for medical reasons, though he isn't saying exactly what's wrong. The 76-year-old former Fox News host told followers on his website that he is "dealing with a malady" and will scale back his work while receiving treatment, USA Today reports. In the brief note to his No Spin Nation audience, O'Reilly said he intends to "fight the good fight," adding that the condition "doesn't affect my fingers," so he can keep posting occasional updates on his health and the news. "Hopefully, back in the saddle shortly," he wrote.