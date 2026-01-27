Italy Condemns ICE Role in Olympic Security

Milan's leader says ICE agents aren't welcome in the city following reports that they'll have a role in US security at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics kicking off next week. The Department of Homeland Security confirmed the reports Tuesday, per CNN , saying ICE would have a "security role" but would not conduct immigration enforcement operations. ICE said its Homeland Security Investigations division would support the State Department's Diplomatic Security Service and the "host nation" to consider risks from "transnational" criminal groups, while conceding that "all security operations remain under Italian authority," per CBS News .

HSI has helped with security at various international events, including Olympic Games, per the AP. But there's intense backlash to the plan this year given the international uproar over ICE operations and the killings of US citizens, including Alex Pretti and Renee Good. Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala on Tuesday blasted the alleged plan, calling ICE "a militia that kills" in an interview with Italian media. He accused the agency of entering homes on its own authority and said there was no guarantee of adherence to Italy's "democratic security management methods." "It's clear that they're not welcome in Milan," he said. "We can take care of their security ourselves."

Veteran Italian lawmaker Carlo Calenda warned the "out-of-control militia ... must not set foot in Italy," per CNN, while former Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte urged officials to stop "bowing" to the US. Despite his criticism, Sala acknowledged the diplomatic realities of challenging Washington, asking rhetorically, "Could we ever say no to Trump?" But the answer may be yes. According to the BBC, Italy's interior ministry insisted Monday that "ICE will certainly not operate on Italian national territory." The backlash, including several public petitions, intensified after Italian state TV aired footage from Minneapolis that showed ICE agents threatening to smash the windows of a vehicle carrying its crew.