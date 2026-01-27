Neil Young Has Gift for Greenland Over US 'Stress'

Neil Young just handed Greenland a yearlong, all-access pass to his life's work—and used the moment to again go after President Trump and Amazon. Writing on his Neil Young Archives site , the 80-year-old musician said all residents of Greenland can stream his full catalog and music films for free, indefinitely renewable as long as they're in the territory. He framed the gesture as a response to the "stress and threats" Greenland has faced from what he called the US' "unpopular and hopefully temporary government," describing the offer as one of "Peace and Love."

Rolling Stone notes that Young's offerings typically cost $24.99 to $99.99 per year. The move follows a tense period in which Trump has asserted the US' "right, title, and ownership" over Greenland before later backing off and announcing what he called a "framework of a future deal" with the Arctic territory, per the Guardian. Young paired his gift with a fresh swipe at Amazon, confirming he's pulling his music from Amazon Music over CEO Jeff Bezos' political support of Trump and the company's $1 million donation to Trump's 2024 inaugural fund.

"The president's international policies and his support of ICE make it impossible for me to ignore his actions," Young wrote in a separate recent post, urging fans to avoid Amazon and instead buy physical albums from record shops or seek out other digital platforms. Young acknowledged the decision will "unfortunately" hurt his record label in the immediate future, but he said he believes the message he's sending is "important and clear." The Canadian-born artist has repeatedly leveraged his catalog in political fights. He yanked his music from Spotify in 2022 over Joe Rogan's COVID misinformation, then returned in 2024 after Rogan's podcast spread to other major services, saying leaving Apple and Amazon as well would make it nearly impossible for fans to stream his work.

Now he's again singling out Amazon while accusing Trump of deliberately fueling "instability so he can stay in power." Young, who's set to tour Europe this summer, noted that he hopes others will follow his Greenland move. "All the music I have made during the last 62 years is yours to hear," he wrote to the island nation's residents. "We do hope other organizations will follow in the spirit of our example. LOVE EARTH."