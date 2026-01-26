After Rescued Hikers Skip Out on Bill, the Public Steps Up

The public has made up for two unappreciative hikers who needed an hours-long rescue on England's highest peak, then scurried off without paying their hotel bill or returning borrowed gear. Wasdale Mountain Rescue Team says it was called to help the two young men stranded on Scafell Pike in the Lake District on Dec. 29, during what it described as dangerous winter conditions. The operation took seven hours and was deemed "avoidable" by the team, which noted one of the hikers had a prior leg injury and was using a hospital crutch, per the BBC .

After the pair were brought safely down the mountain, a manager at the nearby Wasdale Head Inn offered them snacks and a room at 35% off. According to the rescue team, the hikers said they had left their money in a tent near their camp site but agreed to pay the roughly $180 bill at a later date. The team says that in the morning the men did not thank hotel staff and pushed for breakfast and a further price cut before leaving. Three weeks on, the team says no payment has appeared and attempts to contact the pair have gone nowhere. The phone number left with the inn does not work, while calls to the number that ordered the rescue were quickly ended.

"We avoid judging those we rescue," a rep said, "but struggle to understand when the rescued take advantage of hospitality provided by our supporters in the valley." The rescuers had urged the men to come forward to pay the bill and return headlamps loaned to them for the descent. They also hoped to give back the crutch, which was left in a team vehicle. Since their plea, the public has responded with donations of more than $6,800, the BBC reports. The team was "really, really disappointed with the two lads" but "bowled over by the generosity of support" from the community, says a team member, noting the extra money will help fund the service.