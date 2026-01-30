Starbucks Is Brewing Big Plans for Expansion

Starbucks said Thursday that it plans to open hundreds of new stores across the US and add seating capacity at thousands of existing locations, doubling down on a strategy of emphasizing its cafes as community hubs even as consumer demand for drive-thru coffee grows. The company unveiled its plans during a presentation in New York for investors. After announcing in September that it would close hundreds of less profitable stores, Starbucks said it now expects to open up to 175 new US coffee shops this year and around 400 by 2028, the AP reports.