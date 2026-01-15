Panama Weighs Control of Key Canal Ports

Panama's top court is about to decide who gets to run two ports that bookend one of the world's most strategic waterways—and the ruling could reverberate from Washington to Beijing. At issue is whether Hong Kong–based CK Hutchison can keep operating the container terminals of Balboa on the Pacific and Cristóbal on the Atlantic, prime hubs for traffic moving through the Panama Canal, which handles at least 5% of global trade, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Panama's comptroller and private lawyers have asked the country's Supreme Court to void the company's concession, arguing it violates the constitution and has cost the government as much as $1.3 billion in lost revenue since Hutchison first won a 25-year license in the late 1990s. The contract was renewed for another 25 years in 2021, prompting a wave of lawsuits.