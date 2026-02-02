As Dems Argue DHS Funding, Some Republicans Want More

House Speaker Mike Johnson faces tough days ahead trying to muscle a federal funding package to passage and prevent a prolonged partial government shutdown as debate intensifies over the Trump administration's sweeping immigration enforcement operations, per the AP . Johnson signaled he is relying on help from President Trump to ensure passage. Trump struck a deal with senators to separate funding for the Department of Homeland Security from a broader package after public outrage over two shooting deaths during protests in Minneapolis against Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Under the plan approved by the Senate, DHS would be funded temporarily to Feb. 13, setting up a deadline for Congress to try to find consensus on new restrictions on ICE operations. "The president is leading this," Johnson, R-La., told Fox News Sunday. "It's his play call to do it this way," the speaker said, adding that Trump has "already conceded that he wants to turn down the volume" on federal immigration sweeps and raids. A first test will come Monday afternoon during a committee meeting when Johnson will need his own GOP majority to advance the package after Democrats refused to provide the votes for speedy consideration. Johnson said he is hopeful work can wrap up for a full House vote, at least by Tuesday.

Democrats are demanding restraints on ICE that go beyond $20 million for body cameras that already is in the bill and want to require that immigration agents unmask and identify themselves and are pressing for an end to roving patrols, amid other changes. "Our focus over the next two weeks has to be reining in a lawless and immoral immigration agency," Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., told Fox News Sunday.

At the same time, House Republicans, with some allies in the Senate, are making their own demands, as they work to support Trump's clampdown on immigrants in the US. The House Freedom Caucus has insisted on fuller funding for Homeland Security while certain Republicans are pushing to include other measures, including the SAVE Act, a longshot Trump priority that would require proof of citizenship before Americans are eligible to participate in elections and vote. Johnson said he would be talking to lawmakers over the day ahead to see what it will take to win over support.