Walmart Is Now a $1T Company

Walmart just muscled its way into territory once reserved mostly for Silicon Valley. The Arkansas-based giant topped $1 trillion in market value Tuesday, a milestone few non-tech companies have touched, CNBC reports. Shares are up more than 24% from this time last year and about 11% so far in 2026, beating the broader S&P 500 over both stretches. The move cements Walmart's status as a market heavyweight in a club dominated by names like Apple and Microsoft.

The valuation jump reflects a shift in how Walmart makes its money. While it's still the country's largest retailer and grocer, the company has been pushing higher-margin lines like its third-party online marketplace and digital ad business—areas that look a lot more like Amazon than a traditional big-box chain. E-commerce revenue surged 27% in the fiscal third quarter, reported in November, while advertising grew 53%. Walmart underscored its tech ambitions last month by joining the Nasdaq 100, an index packed with technology firms. Analysts say the firm's early investments in AI, which included spending billions on supply-chain automation, may have given it an "operational edge" over rivals, Reuters reports.

The timing also puts new CEO John Furner under a bright spotlight, CNBC reports. Furner, who took over Sunday from long-serving chief executive Doug McMillon, previously ran Walmart's US operations, where he helped roll out curbside pickup and expand private-label offerings—moves that have attracted more affluent shoppers squeezed by higher grocery prices. Overall revenue rose 5.8% in the latest reported quarter, and Walmart is projecting full-year sales growth of about 4.8% to 5.1%.