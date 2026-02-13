Dog Owners May Want to Switch Up Their Kibble

Report finds 'dangerous' levels of heavy metals in commercial dog food, especially in dry offerings
Dog owners who rely on kibble may be giving their pets a side order of metals and plastic-linked chemicals, a new lab review suggests. Colorado-based nonprofit Clean Label Project tested nearly 80 popular dog foods—fresh, frozen, dry, and air- and freeze-dried—and says many contained what it calls "dangerous levels" of heavy metals, plastic-related compounds, and acrylamide, a probable carcinogen formed during high-heat cooking, per CNN.

  • The numbers: On average, dog foods contained three to 13 times more heavy metals than human foods the group has tested over the past 10 years, echoing earlier research from Cornell University showing that dogs ingest several times more heavy metals per calorie than humans. "The levels of heavy metals and other contaminants we found was alarming," CLP chief Molly Hamilton says.

  • Kibble conundrum: Dry food was the biggest problem in the new analysis. Compared with fresh and frozen products, kibble had roughly 21 times more lead and mercury, 13 times more arsenic, six times more cadmium, and about 24 times more acrylamide, according to the report. One kibble sample clocked acrylamide at 780 parts per billion, which Cornell veterinary nutritionist Dr. Joseph Wakshlag likened to a person eating five servings of french fries a day.
  • Manufacturer angle: The study didn't name brands, and the Pet Food Institute, which represents manufacturers, said it's going over the findings, stressing that companies monitor products to support pet health and safety.

  • Precedent: This isn't the first time scientists have raised the red flag on contaminants in pet food, though scientists caution in this case that the real-world impact is still unclear. Safety limits for pet food metals are based on broad animal-feed standards, not dog-specific data, and long-term studies following dogs on different diets are rare.
  • Risks and remedies: Heavy metals can build up in organs and have been linked to cancer in dogs, but experts say more research is needed to know how current exposure levels affect pets over a lifetime. For now, Clean Label Project suggests talking with a vet, considering fresh or frozen food if feasible, and, for owners sticking with kibble, rotating brands and formulas instead of feeding the same product every day.

