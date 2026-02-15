FBI: Newly Found Glove Appears to Match Guthrie Suspect's

The FBI said Sunday that a glove containing DNA was found about two miles from Nancy Guthrie's Arizona home and appears to match those worn by a masked person outside her front door the night she vanished. The glove, found in a field near the side of the road, was sent off for DNA testing, the AP reports. The FBI said in a statement that it received preliminary results Saturday and is awaiting official confirmation. Approximately 16 gloves have been found in various spots near Guthrie's house, most of which were searchers' gloves that had been discarded, the FBI said.