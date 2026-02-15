Iran Suggests Trade-Offs as US Envoys Head to Talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi headed for Geneva on Sunday, where the second round of nuclear negotiations with the US will take place, state media reported. And his deputy raised hopes, telling the BBC in Tehran that his government is open to trade-offs in the talks but only if the US is prepared to ease sanctions. "The ball is in America's court" to show it wants an agreement, Majid Takht-Ravanchi said, pointing to Iran's offer to dilute its 60%-enriched uranium as a sign of flexibility. US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner also were traveling to Geneva, per the AP.
The session follows up on a round in Oman that both sides generally reviewed positively. Takht-Ravanchi insisted Iran will not accept zero uranium enrichment, a position at odds with Trump's recent comment that "we don't want any enrichment." The minister voiced concern about what he described as mixed messages from the US, noting private signals of interest in a peaceful resolution alongside public remarks by Trump again raising the prospect of regime change. Trump repeatedly has threatened to use force to compel Iran to agree to constrain its nuclear program and deployed the USS Gerald R. Ford and its strike group to the Gulf region.