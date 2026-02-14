Rubio Reassures Europe While Digging In on Criticism

Leaders at security conference appreciate the shift from Vance's tone last time but don't expect fundamental changes
Posted Feb 14, 2026 5:15 PM CST
Rubio Urges US-Europe Unity While Stressing Divisions
Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks during the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, on Saturday.   (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Secretary of State Marco Rubio used a high-profile security gathering in Munich on Saturday to argue that the US and Europe are fundamentally linked, even as he backed Trump administration policies that have strained those ties. In a keynote address to the Munich Security Conference, Rubio told European leaders that the two sides are connected by shared history, faith, and heritage and "belong together," the Washington Post reports. The Europeans welcomed Rubio's tone and message, especially after Vice President JD Vance's accusatory scolding of them last year, per the New York Times, but said they didn't hear anything that changes the dynamic. Vance's speech was met with silence; Rubio's received applause.

  • Dividing lines: Rubio also criticized core elements of post-Cold War globalization, including open borders, extensive free trade, deindustrialization, and large-scale migration. He dismissed the United Nations as ineffective on key global problems and praised unilateral US military operations in regions such as Latin America and the Middle East—positions that clash with many European governments' emphasis on multilateral institutions and collective decision-making. Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Union's executive commission, pronounced the speech reassuring, per the AP, noting that "in the administration, some have a harsher tone on these topics." Still, in her speech, she told the gathering, "Europe must become more independent—there is no other choice."

  • Trump's plans: Others pressed for greater strategic autonomy from the US while maintaining the transatlantic alliance. French President Emmanuel Macron called for "de-risking" Europe's exposure to all major powers. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz warned that US global leadership is being tested amid competition from China and said Washington, like Europe, still depends on NATO. Some officials voiced ongoing concerns about President Trump's approach, including his interest in acquiring Greenland and his shifting positions on trade, climate policy, and the war on Ukraine. Rubio told them the US plans to build a new world order, per the Guardian. "While we are prepared, if necessary, to do this alone," he said, "it is our preference and it is our hope to do this together with you, our friends here in Europe."

  • Role reversal: Another shift in tone was apparent, the Times points out. US officials went to the conference four years ago with evidence that a Russian invasion of Ukraine was imminent. Most senior European officials were less concerned and said Russian President Vladimir Putin was bluffing, but the war began a few days later. This time, it's the Europeans who are insisting that Russia poses a threat across Europe, and Rubio barely mentioned Russia. None of his warnings was aimed at Russia or Putin.

