Rubio Reassures Europe While Digging In on Criticism

Secretary of State Marco Rubio used a high-profile security gathering in Munich on Saturday to argue that the US and Europe are fundamentally linked, even as he backed Trump administration policies that have strained those ties. In a keynote address to the Munich Security Conference, Rubio told European leaders that the two sides are connected by shared history, faith, and heritage and "belong together," the Washington Post reports. The Europeans welcomed Rubio's tone and message, especially after Vice President JD Vance's accusatory scolding of them last year, per the New York Times, but said they didn't hear anything that changes the dynamic. Vance's speech was met with silence; Rubio's received applause.