US | Pentagon AI Bot Claude Reportedly Helped Capture Maduro Maker Anthropic doesn't sound happy about its deployment in military operation By John Johnson withNewser.AI Posted Feb 15, 2026 8:06 AM CST Copied Pedestrians walk past a mural depicting former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, a week after US forces captured him. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) The Pentagon's push to weave artificial intelligence into warfare received its first high-profile test in Venezuela, according to the Wall Street Journal. The newspaper reports that the military used Anthropic's AI chatbot Claude in the operation to capture then-President Nicolas Maduro last month. The details about the role the bot played in the mission are unclear, but the Journal reports that Claude's deployment came via defense contractor Palantir, an Anthropic partner. What's notable is that Anthropic's own rules bar using Claude to enable violence, build weapons, or conduct surveillance. Anthropic: "We cannot comment on whether Claude, or any other AI model, was used for any specific operation, classified or otherwise," said a spokesperson. "Any use of Claude—whether in the private sector or across government—is required to comply with our Usage Policies, which govern how Claude can be deployed. We work closely with our partners to ensure compliance." The Pentagon: It has declined to comment on the matter. Blowback? Axios confirms the Journal report, adding that Anthropic's questioning of the development could jeopardize its military contracts. "Anthropic asked whether their software was used for the raid to capture Maduro, which caused real concerns across the Department of War indicating that they might not approve if it was," a senior administration official tells the outlet. "Any company that would jeopardize the operational success of our warfighters in the field is one we need to reevaluate our partnership with going forward." The first: The Journal notes Claude is the first AI model cleared for classified Pentagon use, under a contract worth up to $200 million. Read These Next Jimmy Fallon's pasta sauces are now kaput thanks to Epstein files. In a city long marred by violence, a new bowling alley offers hope. Kristi Noem won't like this Wall Street Journal exposé. Steve Bannon, Jeffrey Epstein, and a plot to 'take down' pope. Report an error