AI Bot Claude Reportedly Helped Capture Maduro

The Pentagon's push to weave artificial intelligence into warfare received its first high-profile test in Venezuela, according to the Wall Street Journal. The newspaper reports that the military used Anthropic's AI chatbot Claude in the operation to capture then-President Nicolas Maduro last month. The details about the role the bot played in the mission are unclear, but the Journal reports that Claude's deployment came via defense contractor Palantir, an Anthropic partner. What's notable is that Anthropic's own rules bar using Claude to enable violence, build weapons, or conduct surveillance.