After 800 Shows, Simpsons Creator Tired of Familiar Slam

The Simpsons hit yet another hard-to-fathom milestone Sunday in the realm of TV: The show aired its 800th episode on Fox after nearly 40 years. And in an interview with the New York Times, the show's 72-year-old creator says he doesn't expect to pull the plug anytime soon. "I'm not going to be the guy that says it's over," Matt Groening tells the newspaper. In the wide-ranging discussion, Groening talks about the show's evolution and pushes back against a criticism he hears a lot: That the show's best days are behind it.

"The thing about humor is anybody can say, 'That's not funny.' Everything isn't for everybody. It's been on an awfully long time. People who say, 'The show hasn't been good since Year X'—you're not watching the show! In recent years, and I don't know how the animators do it, we've been incredibly ambitious with our efforts not to repeat ourselves and surprise both us and the audience."