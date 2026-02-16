Entertainment | The Simpsons After 800 Shows, Simpsons Creator Tired of Familiar Slam Matt Groening disagrees with those who say the show peaked years ago By John Johnson withNewser.AI Posted Feb 16, 2026 6:01 AM CST Copied Matt Groening arrives at a celebration for "The Simpsons" 800th episode, "Irrational Treasure," on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026, at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Andrew Park/Invision/AP) The Simpsons hit yet another hard-to-fathom milestone Sunday in the realm of TV: The show aired its 800th episode on Fox after nearly 40 years. And in an interview with the New York Times, the show's 72-year-old creator says he doesn't expect to pull the plug anytime soon. "I'm not going to be the guy that says it's over," Matt Groening tells the newspaper. In the wide-ranging discussion, Groening talks about the show's evolution and pushes back against a criticism he hears a lot: That the show's best days are behind it. "The thing about humor is anybody can say, 'That's not funny.' Everything isn't for everybody. It's been on an awfully long time. People who say, 'The show hasn't been good since Year X'—you're not watching the show! In recent years, and I don't know how the animators do it, we've been incredibly ambitious with our efforts not to repeat ourselves and surprise both us and the audience." The AP also takes a retrospective look at the show that includes interviews with key players, including executive producer and former showrunner Al Jean. "There's no end in sight," he says. "We're gonna go to Season 40, at least. Full steam ahead." And the current showrunner, Matt Selman, tackles a question many fans might wonder about given the long run. "Do these characters have the emotional memory of the 800 things that have happened to them?" he asks. "I don't really know the answer to that." For the record, Variety has the soap opera General Hospital at the top of the list for the longest-running scripted show, at 60 seasons. Read These Next It takes deep pockets to buy a $400M slice of Rodeo Drive. These legally murky streaming boxes offer you 'free' TV. Welcome to Brazil's dirtiest Carnival party. This couple wasn't just any couple hiring a surrogate. Report an error