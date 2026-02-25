He Sped at 100mph-Plus, Killed Dixie Chicks Founder

A Texas driver who hit speeds topping 100mph before a fatal head-on crash that killed Dixie Chicks co-founder Laura Lynch has been sent to prison for 15 years. Prosecutors say 33-year-old Domenick Chavez pleaded guilty to manslaughter under a deal that acknowledged he was driving recklessly when his pickup slammed into Lynch's truck on a two-lane stretch of US 62/180 near Cornudas on Dec. 22, 2023, report the El Paso Times and KFOX14 . Lynch, 65, an El Paso native, died at the scene; Chavez, whose license was suspended over prior DWI-related penalties, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators found no alcohol involved but concluded Chavez was traveling between 106mph and 114mph while trying to pass four vehicles at once, according to the El Paso District Attorney's Office, which also covers Hudspeth County, where the accident took place. DA James Montoya said Lynch's death was felt deeply by her Dell City community and vowed to continue pursuing drivers who endanger others.

Chavez's attorney said his client showed "profound remorse" and chose to plead guilty rather than risk a far longer sentence at trial. Lynch, who played upright bass and later sang lead, helped launch the Dixie Chicks in 1989 before leaving the band in the mid-1990s, years before it rebranded as The Chicks. Variety reports that in a 2003 interview, Lynch said she was OK with not becoming as famous as her former bandmates when the group hit it big in the late '90s, after she'd left.