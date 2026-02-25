US Makes Limited Exception to Cuba Energy Embargo

Washington is opening the tap on fuel headed to Cuba ever so slightly. New Treasury Department guidance says Venezuelan oil can now be resold to private businesses on the island for commercial and humanitarian use, carving out a limited exception to President Trump's energy embargo, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The policy explicitly targets Cuba's small private sector, which the US frames as "supporting the Cuban people." Until now, only the state could handle fuel imports, leaving independent businesses shut out despite chronic shortages. Cuba's February rule change on that front arrives as private owners scramble to secure diesel from US sources in an effort to blunt what they warn could become a severe humanitarian crisis.