Hoppers Opens at Top With Strong Reviews as Bride Fizzles

The environmental adventure Hoppers topped the North American box office with $46 million in domestic ticket sales in its opening weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday. After adding $42 million from international showings, the Disney and Pixar film celebrated an $88 million global launch in total, the biggest for an original animated film since Coco came out in 2017. But it wasn't all good news for big studio fare at the multiplex, the AP reports: Maggie Gyllenhaal's R-rated reimagining of the Bride of Frankenstein story is flailing. The Bride! debuted to an estimated $7.3 million from 3,304 domestic locations. The Warner Bros. release starring Jessie Buckley and Christian Bale cost around $80 million to produce, not including marketing and promotion.

The two movies were hardly competing with one another for viewers—one being a PG-rated family pic, the other an audacious, R-rated, genre-blending ride. Hoppers arrived to a slew of good reviews, while critical responses to The Bride! were mixed to negative, and its audience scores weren't much better. Hoppers had a reported $150 million production budget and opened in 4,000 locations. Directed by Daniel Chong, the movie is about a 19-year-old environmentalist who infiltrates the animal world in the body of a beaver. It features the voices of Piper Curda, Bobby Moynihan, Jon Hamm, and Kathy Najimy. The film got a 94% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, 75% "definitely recommend" from PostTrak polling, and an A CinemaScore, suggesting it should have a long and profitable run in theaters.

With final domestic figures being released Monday, this list factors in the estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore:

Hoppers, $46 million. Scream 7, $17.3 million. The Bride! $7.3 million. GOAT, $6.6 million. Wuthering Heights, $3.8 million. Crime 101, $2.1 million. Send Help, $1.6 million. I Can Only Imagine 2, $1.5 million. EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert, $1.5 million. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castlee, $1.3 million.