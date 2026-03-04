Zuckerberg Sets Record With 'Billionaire Bunker' Buy

$170M Indian Creek purchase marks new Miami-Dade record
Posted Mar 3, 2026 6:15 PM CST
Zuckerberg Sets Record With 'Billionaire Bunker' Buy
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks next to his wife, Priscilla Chan, during an event at the Biohub Imaging Institute in Redwood City, California, Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025.   (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Mark Zuckerberg just set a new bar for Miami real estate. The Meta CEO and his wife, Priscilla Chan, have shelled out $170 million for a not-yet-finished limestone mega-mansion on Indian Creek, the exclusive private island locals call the "Billionaire Bunker," reports the Wall Street Journal. The price is a record for Miami-Dade County and among the priciest home purchases in the US, though it still trails the US record set by Ken Griffin's roughly $238 million Manhattan buy in 2019, and the Florida record set with the $225 million purchase of a waterfront property in Naples last year.

  • The roughly 2-acre waterfront spread was assembled and designed by cosmetic surgeon Aaron Rollins and real-estate agent Marine Rollins, who bought the land for just over $30 million in 2020 and drew up plans for a nearly 30,000-square-foot, nine-bedroom house.
  • Per the Journal, blueprints call for a dock, pool, gym, hair salon, massage room, 1,500-gallon aquarium, home theater, and a library with a secret passage. Local agents say the deal underscores Miami's transformation from "discounted" to a destination for ultrawealthy buyers, a shift supercharged by post-pandemic demand and talk of a California billionaire tax.
  • The couple's famous Indian Creek neighbors will include Jeff Bezos and Tom Brady, People reports. Zuckerberg and Chan's other real estate holdings include numerous properties in Palo Alto, California and compounds in Hawaii and West Tahoe.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X