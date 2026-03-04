Zuckerberg Sets Record With 'Billionaire Bunker' Buy

Mark Zuckerberg just set a new bar for Miami real estate. The Meta CEO and his wife, Priscilla Chan, have shelled out $170 million for a not-yet-finished limestone mega-mansion on Indian Creek, the exclusive private island locals call the "Billionaire Bunker," reports the Wall Street Journal. The price is a record for Miami-Dade County and among the priciest home purchases in the US, though it still trails the US record set by Ken Griffin's roughly $238 million Manhattan buy in 2019, and the Florida record set with the $225 million purchase of a waterfront property in Naples last year.