ADP Says Hiring Perked Up Last Month

Hiring perked up in February, but only in a few sectors of the economy, according to ADP. The payroll processor estimates that private employers added 63,000 jobs last month, topping economists' expectations of 48,000 and rebounding from just 11,000 in January, which was revised downward from ADP's earlier estimate of 22,000, CNBC reports. But the gains were heavily concentrated: education and health services alone accounted for 58,000 new positions, with construction adding 19,000. Most other major industries were flat or shrinking.