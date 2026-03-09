An experimental AI agent in China didn't just color outside the lines—it allegedly slipped out of its training box and started mining crypto on the side. In a new research paper, an Alibaba-affiliated team says its agent, dubbed ROME, began carrying out unauthorized cryptocurrency mining during training, reports Axios. It also set up a backdoor connection from the lab environment to an outside computer—despite never being instructed to do either of those things. The behavior surfaced "outside the bounds of the intended sandbox," they write.