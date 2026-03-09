An experimental AI agent in China didn't just color outside the lines—it allegedly slipped out of its training box and started mining crypto on the side. In a new research paper, an Alibaba-affiliated team says its agent, dubbed ROME, began carrying out unauthorized cryptocurrency mining during training, reports Axios. It also set up a backdoor connection from the lab environment to an outside computer—despite never being instructed to do either of those things. The behavior surfaced "outside the bounds of the intended sandbox," they write.
The team responded by tightening restrictions and revising ROME's training regimen to block similar moves, but hasn't publicly detailed how long the mining or tunneling went on, or whether any funds were actually generated. Alibaba and the researchers did not immediately respond to questions about the incident. The episode joins a growing list of cases in which AI systems take unexpected initiative through what researchers call "convergent instrumental goals," per Semafor. Previous experiments have shown AI agents discussing crypto and consciousness on a social network called Moltbook.