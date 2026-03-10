150 Years Ago, 9 Words Changed How We Communicate

History's most consequential "come here" was uttered 150 years ago this week. On March 10, 1876, Alexander Graham Bell stood in a Boston lab and spoke nine plain words to his assistant, Thomas Watson—"Mr. Watson, come here. I want to see you"—that became the first clearly understood sentence sent over an electronic wire, marking the birth of the telephone era, per the Conversation . The call traveled only to the next room, but Bell believed the impact would be global.

First, however, Bell had to win a race: He and rival inventor Elisha Gray filed notices for similar "harmonic telegraph" designs within an hour of each other that February. Bell's patent was granted March 7; three days later, he made the call that would secure his place in history and send Gray's legal challenges to defeat. Bell's breakthrough demonstration actually used a liquid transmitter akin to Gray's, fueling controversy over who truly invented the device.

Early on, many wondered what problem the telephone solved—"who were you going to call?," the Conversation notes—until Bell turned showman, staging long-distance demos and "telephonic concerts" that wowed audiences and investors. By 1877 he'd launched what would become AT&T, and by 1900 the telephone had gone from curiosity to middle-class necessity, reshaping how people and businesses communicated.

Bell's invention didn't come about because he was looking to create the next big thing for American households, though—instead, it emerged out of Bell's "lifelong obsession with sound and speech," per Interesting Engineering. The outlet notes that Bell, a vocal physiology instructor, devoted much of his life to educating the deaf; his mother and wife both had hearing issues. To celebrate the telephone's 150th anniversary, AT&T is erecting a pop-up museum at its Dallas headquarters this week, per Axios. (This op-ed columnist notes that along with the telephone came obscene phone calls, which started popping up as early as the 1890s.)