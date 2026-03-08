The Humans Who Keep Delivery Robots Running

The Los Angeles Times is out with a look at the small but growing workforce of "robot wranglers"—humans who tend fleets of delivery bots, cleaning sensors, charging batteries, loading software updates, and rescuing machines that get stuck at crosswalks or knocked over on sidewalks. "They are the kind of jobs that scale with the robots," says Ali Kashani, chief executive of Serve Robotics, which operates about 2,000 four-wheeled robots in 20 cities for DoorDash and Uber Eats. "If you build more robots, you're going to still have people whose job is to operate the fleet." The work can be part pit crew, part rescue squad: wranglers free bots stuck in cracks, manually deliver food when customers don't come outside, and even respond to collisions. Acceptance appears to be improving.

"When I first started, it was like 1 in every 5 robots was coming back with graffiti or having been tampered with in some way," Matthew Wood, a depot supervisor, tells the newspaper. "Now it's more like 1 in every 50." The pay runs about $24 to $26 an hour—less than robotics engineers but competitive with many gig jobs—and staffing firms are already building pipelines for similar hands-on tech roles as automation spreads. The industry itself is indeed projected to balloon: According to SNS Insider, the delivery robots market size was valued at $891 million in 2025, and it's expected to reach $11.3 billion by 2035. As fleets multiply, so too will the need. As Instawork CEO Sumir Meghani put it, "It's really impossible to roll these things out without humans."