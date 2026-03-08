China Thinks It's Got a Hot New EV Battery With Huge Range

Semi-solid design aims to boost safety, capacity, efficiency—and clock 620 miles per charge
Posted Mar 8, 2026 1:25 PM CDT
China Testing EV Battery With 620-Mile Range
Stock photo.   (Getty Images/PhonLamaiPhoto)

China says it may have cracked one of the biggest barriers to wider EV adoption: range. Researchers at Nankai University in Tianjin report they've built and road-tested what they call the world's first semi-solid-state battery pack capable of powering an electric car for more than 620 miles on a single charge, reports Live Science. The prototype, reportedly installed in a vehicle developed with China FAW Group's battery arm, uses a high-energy design that tops 500 watt-hours per kilogram at the cell level—about 30% higher than today's best lithium-ion batteries.

The system combines a lithium-rich manganese cathode with a hybrid solid-liquid "super-wetting" electrolyte that's meant to boost safety and ion flow while cutting manufacturing costs. At the full pack level—where cooling, wiring, and safety hardware are included—it delivers 142 kilowatt-hours and 288 Wh/kg, with developers targeting more than 340 Wh/kg and 200 kWh in future versions, enough for a projected 1,000-mile range. The claims have not yet been confirmed in peer-reviewed research, but they underscore how solid and semi-solid-state batteries are moving out of the lab and into real-world trials, potentially reshaping how far—and how safely—EVs can drive. EV Infrastructure News notes that such batteries can safely operate at temperature above 170 degrees, allowing for faster charging.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X