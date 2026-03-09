Anthropic Sues Over Hegseth's Security Blacklist

Anthropic just took its fight with the Trump administration to federal court. The AI firm sued on Monday after the Pentagon branded the company a security risk and moved to cancel its government contracts, reports the Wall Street Journal . In a complaint filed in the Northern District of California, Anthropic says defense chief Pete Hegseth and other officials overstepped their authority when they labeled the company a "supply-chain risk," a tool typically aimed at foreign adversaries. The suit asks a judge to block the "unprecedented and unlawful" designation, which could deliver a devastating financial blow to the company.

The Pentagon took the unusual step after clashing with the company over how its tools might be used, per the AP. Anthropic insisted on certain guardrails—such as forbidding their use in mass surveillance—while the Pentagon countered that it already abides by the law and needs no further restrictions. The clash also comes amid broader friction over AI export policy to China and Anthropic's political ties, which have made the firm a frequent target of Trump allies even as its commercial popularity grows. "Seeking judicial review ... is a necessary step to protect our business, our customers and our partners," a spokeswoman said. The Pentagon declined to comment.