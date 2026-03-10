10K Authors Release Empty Book to Push Back on AI Theft

Some of Britain's best-known writers are making their point with a book that contains almost nothing. Around 10,000 authors, including Kazuo Ishiguro, Philippa Gregory, Richard Osman, Malorie Blackman, and Mick Herron, have put only their names into a new work titled Don't Steal This Book , a protest aimed at AI companies they say are training systems on their writing without consent or compensation, per the Guardian . The book is being handed out at the London Book Fair, just days before the UK government is set to deliver an economic impact assessment on potential changes to copyright law.

Organizer Ed Newton-Rex, a composer and copyright lobbyist, argues that the AI sector is "built on stolen work" and directly threatens authors' incomes. The book's back cover pointedly warns: "The UK government must not legalize book theft to benefit AI companies." The protest comes as publishers launch a collective AI licensing scheme, and as lawsuits over AI training data mount globally, including a $1.5 billion settlement by Anthropic with authors.

In the UK, ministers are weighing options ranging from mandatory licensing to allowing broad AI use of copyrighted material, with or without opt-outs, as creatives press for stronger protections. "The UK government is considering legalizing this large-scale theft," the project's website states, per Euronews. "We urge them to rule this out. AI companies should pay for books, like everyone else." Newton-Rex says they're handing out 1,000 free copies of Don't Steal This Book at the London event.