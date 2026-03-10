Meta Just Bought a New Kind of Social Network

Facebook and Instagram owner Meta just picked up another social network, one that was designed for bots. The company has acquired Moltbook, a two-month-old platform built by technologist Matt Schlicht that lets AI "agents" chat with one another, the New York Times reports. Terms weren't disclosed, but Schlicht and co-creator Ben Parr are heading to Meta's Superintelligence Lab, which is tasked with developing systems more capable than the human brain.

A Meta spokesperson told CNBC that the Moltbook team joining the company "opens up new ways for AI agents to work for people and businesses," adding: "Their approach to connecting agents through an always-on directory is a novel step in a rapidly developing space." Moltbook began when Schlicht asked an AI assistant to design a social network only for bots; it quickly drew more than 10,000 of them, plus human spectators watching automated debates on everything from crypto to existentialism. Ars Technica, however, notes that "some healthy skepticism is required when assessing posts to Moltbook," as it's likely that some posts were written by humans posing as AI agents.

Moltbook runs on OpenClaw, an open-source system whose agents can be installed on personal machines and instructed in plain English to handle tasks like editing documents or building apps. The tech has caught wider attention, the Times reports. OpenAI recently hired OpenClaw's creator, Peter Steinberger. While Meta, Google, Anthropic, and others are all chasing similar "agent" technology, companies have moved cautiously, as these highly capable bots can act unpredictably—and, experts warn, potentially wreak havoc on the computers that host them.