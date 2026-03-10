US  | 
Iran war

Hegseth: Iran Is in for 'Most Intense Day'

Defense secretary promises heavy action as Iran missile launches continue to decline
Posted Mar 10, 2026 9:00 AM CDT
Hegseth: 'Most Intense Day' of Iran Strikes Begins
Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine watch before US Army carry team moves the transfer case containing the remains of Sgt. Benjamin N. Pennington, 26, of Glendale, Ky., Monday March 9, 2026, at Dover Air Force Base, Del.   (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth says Tuesday's action against Iran will mark the heaviest US aerial assault since the conflict began 10 days ago. Speaking at the Pentagon alongside Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Dan Caine, Hegseth said Iran "stands alone" and is "badly losing," claiming Tehran has launched its fewest missiles yet in the past 24 hours, per CNBC. Caine said Iranian ballistic missile attacks were "down 90% from when we started," per the Guardian. Hegseth vowed the US would send "the most fighters, the most bombers, the most strikes" into Iran so that Tuesday will be "yet again, our most intense day of strikes."

His comments tracked with President Trump's Monday prediction that the war will end "very soon" as Iranian military assets are rapidly destroyed. Trump also warned Tehran it would be hit "TWENTY TIMES HARDER" if it disrupts the transport of oil through the Strait of Hormuz. As Hegseth spoke, authorities in Abu Dhabi confirmed that a drone attack by Iran had ignited a fire at the oil refinery in the Ruwais Industrial Complex. No injuries were immediately reported. Hegseth said Trump "gets to control the throttle" of the war "so it's not for me to posit whether it's the beginning, the middle, or the end."

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X