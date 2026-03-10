Voters Could Replace Greene With Another GOP Disruptor

Voters in northwest Georgia are heading to the polls Tuesday to choose Marjorie Taylor Greene's replacement in Congress, weighing whether to swap her for another disruptor or someone who will fall in line with President Trump. While most candidates in the crowded special election for the 14th Congressional District—17 Republicans, three Democrats, a Libertarian, and an independent—back Trump, one of the top Republicans is openly at odds with him, per NBC News . Former state Sen. Colton Moore says he lost faith in Trump over the slow release of files tied to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation—echoing the break that preceded Greene's resignation earlier this year.

Yet Moore also claims he was the first Georgia lawmaker to allege 2020 election fraud and has loudly attacked Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, a frequent target of Trump. Moore's chief rival, prosecutor and Air Force veteran Clay Fuller, is running as a Trump loyalist with Trump's official endorsement and ads branding him a "total winner." Though Trump carried the district by 37 points in 2024, making it one of the safest Republican seats in the country, Democrats see a narrow opening. Their best-known contender, retired Brig. Gen. Shawn Harris, who says he wears a bulletproof vest on the trail after past threats, believes a fractured Republican vote could work in his favor.

He's drawing national attention after an endorsement from former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and has dramatically outraised the GOP hopefuls, even as Republican-aligned groups pour more than $2.5 million into attack ads and pro-Trump messaging. All candidates appear on the same special-election ballot. If no one clears 50% support, the top two candidates, regardless of party, advance to an April 7 runoff. Republican officials predict Harris will be one of the two, per CNN, which notes the race is being closely watched since Georgia has been "a leading barometer for Trump's performance." (Greene chose not to make an endorsement.)