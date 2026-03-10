Congressman's Anti-Muslim Post Triggers a Backlash

A congressman from Tennessee has become a big target of Democrats after an anti-Muslim post on social media, reports Axios . "Muslims don't belong in American society," wrote Republican Andy Ogles on Monday, per Politico . "Pluralism is a lie." The post came after two men in New York City were accused of an attempted terrorist attack inspired by ISIS , notes NBC News . Ogles' comment follows one from GOP Rep. Randy Fine last month, who wrote that choosing between "dogs and Muslims" was "not a difficult" decision.

On Tuesday, House Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters he has spoken with both representatives about "our tone and our message" but didn't explicitly criticize them, reports Politico. "Look, there's a lot of energy in the country, and a lot of popular sentiment, that the demand to impose Sharia law in America is a serious problem," Johnson said, referring to religious rules in Islam. (Ogles had a sarcastic take on "what Islam offers" with a posted graphic.)

Though Johnson didn't criticize, Democrats pounced. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries called Ogles a "malignant clown," House Minority Whip Katherine Clark asserted that he doesn't belong in Congress, and Rep. Debbie Dingell of Michigan, whose district includes a large Muslim population, described the post "as un-American as it gets." Fellow Republican Don Bacon of Nebraska, a retiring centrist, said the post runs counter to the Constitution. An unapologetic Ogles leaned into the criticism with a followup post pointing to the New York City incident and another in Texas linked to a Muslim assailant.

The post revives controversy that surfaced last summer, when Rep. Ritchie Torres of New York introduced a resolution to censure Ogles over his calls to deport New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who is Muslim. While Democrats currently see little momentum for a formal censure, party strategists have quietly tagged Ogles as a 2024 target, betting that his string of controversies and Columbia Mayor Chaz Molder's candidacy could put his normally safe Republican seat in play, per Axios.