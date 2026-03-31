Starlink Satellite Seemingly Explodes

A Starlink satellite appears to have shattered in orbit, and SpaceX isn't saying much about why. The company reported it lost contact with Starlink 34343 after an unspecified "anomaly," right before space-tracking firm LeoLabs spotted "tens of objects" where the satellite had been on Sunday. SpaceX, which went ahead with its Transporter-16 mission launch early Sunday, said there was no added danger to the International Space Station or NASA's planned Artemis II mission. LeoLabs likewise downplayed the risk, noting the pieces should burn up in the atmosphere within weeks, per Space News .

This is the second Starlink satellite issue in a little over three months. Starlink 35956 went silent on December 17 in an incident traced to rapid venting of a propellant tank and a sudden drop in altitude. Though it was initially thought to have broken up, images later confirmed it had "remained intact," per Space News. SpaceX reportedly moved to lower some satellite orbits in response. The latest failure comes in an already crowded band of low Earth orbit hosting at least 24,000 objects, including 10,000 Starlink craft, the Verge reports—and as SpaceX seeks FCC approval for up to 1 million AI satellites.