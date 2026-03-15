Paralympics Team Makes It a US Sweep of Canada

Three weeks after the US beat Canada in the Olympic hockey finals, the Americans overcame their neighbors again to win Paralympic gold and complete the three-peat at Milan Cortina on Sunday. Defenseman Jack Wallace scored a hat trick to help the US win 6-2 in the Para ice hockey final and become the first nation to sweep the hockey tournaments at the Olympics and Paralympics, the AP reports. The American men's and women's teams won gold at the Winter Olympics last month. There is currently no women's division at the Paralympics as it is classified as an open-gender sport.

Defenseman Jack Wallace scored three goals for his first hat trick of the 2026 Games and had an assist. Kayden Beasley added the fourth, per NBC, and Declan Farmer and Brody Roybal had the final two US goals. It was the fifth straight Paralympic title for the US and captain Josh Pauls, per the AP; the US has now won six of the past seven Winter Paralympics. It was a third straight loss in the final for Canada, which won its only para ice hockey gold in Italy in 2006. Earlier, China claimed a second successive bronze medal as it fought back from conceding two goals in the opening three minutes to beat the Czech Republic 3-2. Sunday's final set an attendance record for the sport at a major tournament, drawing 10,755 fans.