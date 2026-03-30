Scottish Tesco Accidentally Ends Up With a Lot of Bananas

The Scottish archipelago of Orkney is awash in bananas after a Tesco in Kirkwall dramatically miskeyed its fruit order. Staff meant to request 380 kilograms (about 750 pounds); instead, they ordered 380 wholesale boxes—roughly 38,000 bananas, nearly twice the population of the islands, and almost eight tons of the fruit, notes the Orcadian . Normally the excess would go back to the mainland, but the BBC reports that strong winds and ferry cancellations stranded the shipment.

With the clock ticking on a limited shelf life, the store has been handing out boxes to local schools, toddler groups, football clubs, and other community organizations after a social media appeal by Tesco community champion Paula Clarke. The chain is also shipping bananas to Orkney's outer isles to spread the surplus. It's not the islands' first ordering mishap: a small Sanday shop famously ended up with 720 Easter eggs instead of 80 two years ago, turning that miscalculation into a charity fundraiser. This time, Orkney will have to eat its way out of trouble quickly before the situation gets really ripe.