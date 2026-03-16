Kennedy Center Board Backs Trump's 2-Year Shutdown

The Kennedy Center's board of directors voted on Monday to shut down operations for two years after this summer's Fourth of July celebrations. "We're going to ensure it remains the finest performing arts facility of its kind anywhere in the world," Trump told reporters at the White House before the board met Monday. Members also voted to install Matt Floca as CEO and executive director, replacing Trump ally Richard Grenell, who oversaw far-reaching changes at the venue that prompted an outcry from many artists and exacerbated the operation's financial challenges. Trump praised Grenell on Monday, the AP reports, saying he had been a longtime friend, and wished Floca "good luck with everything."

The Kennedy Center said the shutdown vote was unanimous, though Rep. Joyce Beatty didn't cast a vote. The Democrat is an ex officio member of the board and sued to prevent the Trump administration from excluding her from Monday's meeting. Over the weekend, a federal judge ruled she was entitled to participate in the meeting but didn't require that the board allow her to vote. Trump hosted the board meeting at the White House in a reminder of the control he has exerted over the Kennedy Center during his second term. "You have to close it," Trump told the board as the meeting began, per the Guardian.