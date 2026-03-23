Idaho Mayor Dies After Medical Emergency at Town Hall

Idaho's third-largest city is suddenly without its new leader after a public event turned into a medical emergency that ended in tragedy, ABC News reports. Nampa Mayor Rick Hogaboam, 47, died Wednesday while attending a Treasure Valley Partnership town hall in the nearby city of Eagle, officials said. Eagle's mayor, Brad Pike, a former firefighter, and Police Chief Travis Ruby immediately tried to assist after Hogaboam experienced a medical emergency. CPR was performed and emergency crews arrived quickly, but Hogaboam was pronounced dead at the scene. The Ada County Coroner's Office said he died of cardiac tamponade, a condition in which fluid around the heart prevents it from functioning properly. Pike tells the Idaho Statesman Hogaboam was delivering prepared remarks when he stopped mid-sentence, then slumped over.

Hogaboam, who took office in January, was just months into his first term leading Nampa, a city of more than 100,000 residents about 20 miles west of Boise. His résumé in local and state politics included serving as Canyon County clerk, chief of staff to former Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling, a Nampa City Council member, and a substitute state senator for a brief stint in 2021. Nampa officials called his death "an unbelievable loss" and asked residents to keep his family in their thoughts as the city grieves "not only our Mayor, but also our friend." Hogaboam was a husband, father, and grandfather who enjoyed reading, baseball, and Asian cuisine, according to that biography.

Eagle officials said he "lived as an example of integrity and civil service." Idaho Gov. Brad Little ordered flags lowered at the state Capitol and at state buildings in Canyon County, calling Hogaboam's passing a "tremendous loss" and praising his "genuine heart for public service." Nampa's city council appointed its president as the interim mayor, and a new mayor will be selected, Boise Dev reports.