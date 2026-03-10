Man Wanted After Shoving 2 Onto NYC Subway Tracks

Two men waiting for a Manhattan subway train were shoved onto the tracks Sunday in what police say was an unprovoked attack, with the suspect still on the loose. Investigators say a man came up behind a 30-year-old standing on the southbound F/Q platform at the Lexington Avenue–63rd Street station around 11:30am and pushed him off. Moments later, the same assailant allegedly shoved an 83-year-old man off the platform as well, reports NBC News .

Bystanders pulled both victims back to safety before any train arrived. The older man was hospitalized in critical condition; the younger victim, identified as John Rodriguez, suffered less serious injuries. He told NBC he was terrified a train would arrive while he was trapped on the tracks. The suspect, last seen wearing a gray jacket, red sweatshirt, and light-colored pants, fled the station on foot, per AM New York. Police on Monday released photos of the suspect and are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.