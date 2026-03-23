Flight Attendant Was Ejected in Her Seat in LaGuardia Crash

One Air Canada flight attendant survived a runway collision at New York's LaGuardia Airport despite being hurled from the aircraft while still strapped into her jumpseat, reports the New York Post. The woman is described as badly injured but is expected to survive, sources tell PYOK. The Embraer jet, arriving from Montreal as Flight 8646, struck a Port Authority fire truck while landing on Runway 4 around 11:40pm Sunday, hitting the vehicle near its center and sending the officers inside flying from their seats.