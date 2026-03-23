Iran Publicly Denies Talks With US

World markets remained in an upbeat mood on Monday after President Trump postponed a major escalation of the Iran war and said the two sides were engaged in "productive" talks to end the conflict. Much uncertainty remained about those talks. Coverage:

Trump said son-in-law Jared Kushner and envoy Steve Witkoff were leading the US negotiations with a "respected" Iranian leader, reports the AP. He did not say who that leader is, adding that it would be dangerous for the man to be identified, though he specified that Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei was not involved.

Axios, quoting an Israeli official, reports the Iranian figure might be the speaker of the Iranian parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. However, Ghalibaf wrote on X that "no negotiations have been held with the US, and fakenews is used to manipulate the financial and oil markets and escape the quagmire in which the US and Israel are trapped."