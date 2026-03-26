In MLB Batter vs. Robot, Robot Notches a Big Win

Baseball's long-running argument over balls and strikes officially has a new participant: a computer. On opening night in San Francisco, Yankees shortstop Jose Caballero made history by issuing the first in-game challenge under Major League Baseball's new Automated Ball-Strike System, though he ended up losing that challenge, MLB reports. Caballero tapped his helmet after home plate umpire Bill Miller called a high inside sinker from Giants starter Logan Webb a strike in the fourth inning. Seconds later, ABS confirmed the call on the Oracle Park video board (see a clip here ).

The tech, tested in the minors since 2022 and in recent spring trainings, quietly joined the big leagues as a hybrid aid rather than a full takeover. Umpires still call every pitch, but pitchers, catchers, and hitters each can tap their cap or helmet to challenge a call, with clubs getting two challenges per game and keeping them if successful. The strike zone is customized to each batter's height and tracked to fractions of an inch.

Webb's review? "It felt like a strike," he noted. "First one of the year, so I'm glad it went our way." As for Caballero, he said that he believed "it was a little higher than what it showed, but at least it was close." He added, per the AP, that he thinks the new system is "really good" and will help "keep everyone accountable."