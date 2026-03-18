Quarterback to USC: No, You Can't Unretire My Jersey

Matt Leinart is keeping his number on ice—permanently. The former USC star says the school has come to him multiple times asking if his retired No. 11 jersey could be brought back for a coveted recruit, and his answer hasn't wavered: no. "I said, 'absolutely f---ing not.' I am never going to unretire for some random dude, who by the way, now could wear No. 11 and transfer after a year," Leinart said on his Throwbacks podcast, reports ESPN. The only exception would be if one of his three sons played at USC, he added. Leinart is legend at the school: He won the Heisman in 2004 and led the team to national championships in 2003 and 2004, notes the Athletic.