Trump Whales on 'Mail-in Cheating,' Then Votes by Mail

President Trump just used a system he's been hammering as "mail-in cheating." Voter records in Palm Beach County, Fla., show the president cast his ballot by mail in Tuesday's state House special election, where he has endorsed Republican Jon Maples over Democrat Emily Gregory. The records, first noted by the Washington Post , list Trump's voting status as "by mail ballot" and show it was counted; they also indicate he has voted by mail at least once before, in 2020, from his Mar-a-Lago address.

The timing underscores a contrast, reports the New York Times: Trump is currently pressuring Republicans in Congress to pass the SAVE Act, which would tighten voter ID rules and sharply restrict mail voting, a method he regularly links—without evidence—to widespread fraud. At a Monday event in Memphis, he again labeled it "mail-in cheating" and framed the bill as vital to national security. The same day, the Supreme Court signaled it may strike down Mississippi's mail-in ballot law in a case brought by the GOP, a ruling that could affect mail voting rules nationwide. It's not clear why Trump mailed his ballot; his assigned polling place is about a 15-minute drive from Mar-a-Lago.