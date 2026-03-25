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Iran war

Attacks on US Bases Make Forces Work in Hotels, Offices

Officials question American preparation as damaging Iranian strikes complicate the fight
Posted Mar 25, 2026 5:40 PM CDT
Attacks on US Bases Make Forces Work in Hotels, Offices
This satellite image from Planet Labs PBC shows damage after Iranian attacks on the US Navy's 5th Fleet headquarters in Manama, Bahrain, March 6, 2026.   (Planet Labs PBC via AP)

Iran's air-and-missile campaign has pushed many US troops off their main bases in the Middle East and into improvised work sites, including hotels and office buildings, US officials and military personnel said. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said American forces have hit more than 7,000 targets in Iran and its military infrastructure and continue to escalate the size of daily strike packages. Still, the dispersal of US troops—thousands have been moved around the region and as far as Europe—has complicated operations and raised questions about the Trump administration's planning and risk assessments before the conflict began, the New York Times reports.

Iran and allied groups have hit at least 13 US-used bases and other sites, rendering many "all but uninhabitable," officials say. Strikes have killed US service members and damaged key infrastructure at locations including Port Shuaiba, Ali Al Salem, and Camp Buehring in Kuwait; Al Udeid in Qatar; the Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain; and Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia. As US Central Command sets up what one official described as "alternative" operating sites, specialists warn that capability is degraded; some equipment cannot be easily shifted to ad hoc locations, for instance. Current and former officials said prewar measures such as reducing embassy staffing, hardening key installations, and issuing earlier travel warnings were not taken, leaving US forces and infrastructure more exposed once Iran began its response. The full Times report can be found here.

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