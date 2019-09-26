Man Strikes Plea Deal in Mac Miller's Fentanyl Death

(Newser) – Update: One of the three men arrested in connection with rapper Mac Miller's 2018 death has struck a plea deal. Stephen Walter, 48, pleaded guilty to distributing fentanyl-laced counterfeit oxycodone pills, and the more serious charges will be dropped, Rolling Stone reports. He'll spend 17 years behind bars. People reports Walter is the person who supplied the drugs to Miller's dealer via an intermediary, after which Miller overdosed. The dealer and intermediary have both pleaded not guilty and are expected to go on trial next year. Our original story from Sept. 26, 2019, follows:

A third man has been arrested and charged with drug offenses in connection with the overdose death of rapper Mac Miller, the AP reports. Court documents show Stephen Walter is suspected of selling counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl that Miller possessed before he died of an accidental overdose last year of cocaine, alcohol, and the powerful opioid. Walter is accused of being the source of the pills that another man, Cameron Pettit, sold to Miller. Ryan Reavis, arrested in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, this week, is accused of serving as Walter's "runner," who delivered the pills to Pettit. Walter, who is on supervised release in a 2005 drug case, remains in custody. (Read more fentanyl stories.)