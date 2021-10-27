Suspect in Boise Mall Shooting Is Dead

(Newser) – The suspect in a Boise mall shooting that killed two people and injured four others has died, the Boise Police Department said Tuesday. The Ada County Coroner identified the suspected shooter as Jacob Bergquist, a 27-year-old Boise man, the AP reports. Coroner Dotti Owens said Bergquist's cause of death was still pending, but he died late Tuesday morning at a hospital. Bergquist was known to Boise police from previous reports of disorderly conduct or trespassing, Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee said. Bergquist never worked at the mall, but was frequently there and had previously been contacted by security guards for disorderly behavior, Lee said. A motive has not yet been uncovered.

Owens identified one of the people killed as Jo Acker, a 26-year-old security guard who worked at the mall. Family members said she died while trying to stop the shooter. The Ada County Coroner identified the second victim as Roberto Padilla Arguelles, 49, of Rupert, who was pronounced dead at a hospital. The Boise Police Department first got the call that shots had been fired at the Boise Towne Square Mall at about 1:50pm, with callers describing a white man dressed in black, in possession of multiple guns. In a prepared statement released Tuesday afternoon, the police department said evidence shows the shooter was first contacted by a security guard who was shot and killed at the scene. Police said the shooter then fired several rounds, shooting a glass escalator and Arguelles, who died of his injuries at a hospital.

The shooter then walked through the mall, firing rounds into the floor, which led to a 52-year-old woman and a 23-year-old woman being injured. Another man was injured when he fell while trying to escape the mall. About three minutes after the initial report, responding officers saw the suspect running from mall area. They exchanged gunfire with the suspect outside a nearby business along a busy road, according to the police department. A 68-year-old woman who was in her car on the road was shot and wounded in the gunfight, according to police. A Boise police officer was also injured when he was shot at through his vehicle window. The officer's hat was struck by the gunfire, and shards of glass hit the officer, the police department said. He was treated and released from a hospital.