Legal woes just increased for R. Kelly, with a slew of new federal charges lobbed against him in New York. TMZ cites legal documents that show the 53-year-old was slammed with a new indictment from the Eastern District of New York tied to two new alleged victims, with charges including coercion and enticement, coercion of a minor, and transport of a minor across state lines. One of those women—"Jane Doe No. 5"—says she was a minor when Kelly raped her in 2015, and that he never revealed to her that he had herpes. The New York Daily News reports that Kelly also allegedly made videos of his sexual encounters with the girl, per the indictment.

The second woman, referred to as Jane Doe No. 6, says Kelly exposed her to his STD as well, because they didn't use protection. Kelly, who's in jail in Illinois awaiting his sex abuse trial there, also sees new racketeering charges, including accusations he used "force, threats of force, physical restraint, and threats of physical restraint." The Blast notes it's not clear when he'll be arraigned on these new charges. The new coercion and enticement charge carries a minimum of 10 years behind bars if he's convicted. Per TMZ, this latest bunch of allegations means he's now facing nine charges in New York and 13 in Illinois. There are also cases pending in Illinois and Minnesota. (Read more R. Kelly stories.)

