2 More Big Sports Events Are Postponed

(Newser) – The list of famed sports events canceled because of the spreading coronavirus grew again Friday. The Boston Marathon now is scheduled for Sept. 14 instead of April 20. And the Masters golf tournament, which was to run April 9-12 at Augusta National, is postponed indefinitely. "Our priority right now is the health and safety of our runners," Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said at a press conference, CBS reports. Officials asked runners not to take to the course on their own on the April dates, pointing out that streets will remain open. The New York City Half Marathon on Sunday also has been scrapped. And marathons in Paris, Barcelona, and Rome have been postponed or canceled, per the New York Times.

story continues below

There's been no announcement yet about the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. The Olympic flame was lit Thursday in Greece, per the Times, without anyone watching. The torch relay was stopped Friday when a large crowd showed up. President Trump suggested Thursday that the Games, scheduled to begin in late July, be delayed a full year if the other option is barring spectators. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

