Family Buys 12 Years of Toilet Paper by Mistake

(Newser) – Think you've stocked up on toilet paper? Well, there's an Australian family that bought a 12-year supply back in February before coronavirus worries even struck the country—and they did it by mistake, USA Today reports. Haidee Janetzki says she made a slight error when ordering the TP online from the company Who Gives a Crap. "It asked for the quantity and I wrote 48 thinking I want a box with 48 rolls in it," she tells the Australian Broadcasting Co. "A couple of days later, I got an email saying the order was on the way, and that was all good." Sure enough, all 2,304 rolls arrived at their home in Toowoomba, roughly 80 miles west of Brisbane.

"On a Monday there was a knock at the door at it was the courier. He said, 'I've got two pallets of toilet paper for you,'" says Janetzki. "We checked the credit card statement to try to figure out what'd gone wrong and turned out I'd ordered 48 boxes, so it was legitimately my mistake." As husband Chris puts it: "At the time I thought, 'Holy crap.'" But the family is offering some of the TP in a fundraising drive for their daughter's school, so the children can visit Canberra and Sydney later in 2020. Meanwhile, it's hard to resist a pun or two. "We are flying high, we are sitting pretty," Chris said in a Facebook post about their surprise delivery, while Reuters says they are "rolling in a much coveted commodity." (Read more toilet paper stories.)

