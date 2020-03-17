Forget About Getting Non-Essentials Via Amazon

(Newser) – Amazon said Tuesday that it will only accept shipments of cleaning equipment, medical supplies, and household staples from suppliers at its warehouses for next three weeks to fill surging demand, per the AP. The online retailer has been sold out of items like disinfecting wipes and toilet paper as the coronavirus spreads and more people stay home and shop online. Amazon will allow shipments of household items including baby products, groceries, and pet supplies.

Amazon said the restrictions will last until April 5. A company email cites six categories getting priority, reports Business Insider: baby product; health and household (including personal-care appliances); beauty and personal care; grocery; industrial and scientific; pet supplies. The new rules apply to large vendors and third-party sellers, who list items to sell on Amazon.com directly. Shoppers can still order any items that have already shipped to Amazon warehouses before Tuesday.