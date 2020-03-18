Sanders: It's Time to 'Assess'

(Newser) – After another rough primary night, Bernie Sanders will now "assess" the future of his 2020 run, his campaign manager said Wednesday. As Politico points out, the phrase is often trotted out by candidates on the brink of calling it quits. When Elizabeth Warren did so, for example, she bowed out the following day. But a senior campaign aide (anonymous) emphasized to CNN that "no decision" has yet been made. "The next primary contest is at least three weeks away," said campaign manager Faiz Shakir in his official statement. "Sen. Sanders is going to be having conversations with supporters to assess his campaign."

Another factor is that Sanders backers want him to stay in the race as long as possible to pressure the party to adopt his progressive ideas, notes CNN. Meanwhile, President Trump himself weighed in on the race, predicting that Sanders would indeed concede soon. "The DNC will have gotten their fondest wish and defeated Bernie Sanders, far ahead of schedule," he tweeted. "Now they are doing everything possible to be nice to him in order to keep his supporters. Bernie has given up, just like he did last time. He will be dropping out soon!" (Read more Bernie Sanders 2020 stories.)

