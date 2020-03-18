Sanders Under Pressure After Biden's Triple Win

(Newser) – Joe Biden cruised to victory in all three states that held Democratic primaries Tuesday—but there were no triumphant rallies in Florida, Illinois, and Arizona for him to address. Instead, the former vice president, obeying federal guidance against gatherings of more than 10 people, addressed supporters from his home in Delaware, Politico reports. "We've moved closer to securing the Democratic Party’s nomination for president," he said before praising Bernie Sanders and reaching out to his supporters. "I hear you. I know what is at stake. And I know what we have to do," he said. More:

Calls for Sanders to drop out. Sanders is now far behind in delegates and a growing number of Democrats are urging him to drop out, though his supporters argue that the coronavirus crisis has made his message on universal health care even more important. Sources tell the Washington Post that Sanders and his wife, Jane, are expected to make a decision together on the future of his campaign.

story continues below