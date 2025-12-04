Mike Lindell Takes First Step Toward a Minn. Governor Run

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has taken a step toward running for governor of Minnesota, officially filing paperwork to create a campaign committee, reports the Star Tribune . Lindell's newly registered Mike Lindell for Governor committee will allow him to begin raising funds, though the businessman says his candidacy isn't set in stone just yet. "I'm 98% sure I'm going to," he told MPR News on Wednesday. He said he plans to make a final announcement either way on Dec. 11.

Lindell's potential entry would shake up an already packed Republican field of candidates vying to unseat incumbent Democratic Gov. Tim Walz. The MyPillow CEO's close ties to President Trump and his high profile in the MAGA movement could make him a formidable candidate for the GOP nomination. The key phrase there is "could," however, as some worry that his promotion of debunked 2020 election fraud claims could damage the party's chances in the general election. The Washington Post details some of Lindell's legal and business repercussions as a result of those phony claims, including major retailers like Kohl's and Wayfair yanking his company's products from their shelves.

Still, Lindell has previously said he's conducted polls pitting himself against Walz and other GOP contenders, declaring, "If there was someone to win, it would be me." The Republican field currently includes Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth, former gubernatorial nominee Scott Jensen, state Rep. Kristin Robbins, businessman Kendall Qualls, and lawyer Chris Madel. Most have signaled they'd welcome a Trump endorsement, but Lindell's close relationship with the president could complicate that.